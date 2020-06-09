Stafford, Garnett H.

Ms. Garnett H. Stafford, age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1930 in Henry County. She was the daughter to the late Henry and Daines Hancock. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Stafford and son, Eddie Stafford. Garnett is survived by her sister, Frances Prillaman; daughters, Jo Lovell, Penny Nolen (Rocky), Teresa Bray (Mike); daughter-in-law, Doralene Stafford; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Cooper and Ratcliff and later she worked along with her husband in organ repair service and at Stafford's Music. She was a member of Stone Memorial Christian Church. A celebration of Garnett's life is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
