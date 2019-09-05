STAPLETON
Jesse McKinley
June 14, 1994
September 1, 2019
Jesse MacKinley Stapleton, born June 14, 1994, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Amber Stapleton; sister and sidekick, Brenna Dain Stapleton; father and mother, CD and Terri Stapleton. In addition to his grandmother, Shirley Stapleton of Beckley, WV, Jesse was loved by a host of family, friends, and co-workers.
Those who loved him knew that Jesse was fearless and fulfilled every moment of his 25 years of life. Jesse was employed by Thomas Industrial Fabrications in Woolwine, Va. as a welder, but first started his trade while working with his father at Reliable Welding.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel, Rocky Mount, with Pastor Terry Covey officiating. Visitation with the family begins at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.