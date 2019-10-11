STARLING
She was the daughter of the late Calvin Coy Barker and Bernice Young Barker. Evelyn was prededed in death by two brothers, William Calvin Barker and Earnest Young Barker. Survivors include her husband, Thomas M. Starling of Fayetteville, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Steve Moore of Richmond, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Richard Lewis of Fayetteville, Georgia; and grandchildren, Austin Thomas Moore, Natalie Anne Moore, Kathleen Marie Lewis, and Emily Anne Lewis.
Born in Grayson County, Virginia, Evelyn grew up in Abingdon, Virginia. She initially attended Radford University and transferred to Virigina Polytechnic Institute and State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1950. She worked with 4-H through the Maryland Extension Service for several years before joining the faculty at Virginia Tech as part of the Virginia Extension Service. After marrying, Evelyn resigned her position to manage the household. She periodically took on part-time positions tied to the University and Extension Service as her daughters grew up and left home. Throughout her life, Evelyn was involved in church and community service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, prolific gardener, talented seamstress and masterful social planner for many events. Evelyn partnered with friends in Blacksburg to open a local gift shop known as The Green Turtle featuring items made by local craftsman and artisans from the New River Valley.
Evelyn was creative, insightful and gracious. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her sharp wit. Over the past few months, Evelyn received exemplary care from her physicians, the staff at Piedmont Fayette, and the caregivers who assisted her at home. True to her gracious nature, she never failed to thank them. Her family would also like to express their appreciation.
The family will receive guests, who wish to share their condolences, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be conducted in Virginia at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church or to a charity of one's choice.