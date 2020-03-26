Stillman, Jeanne

Nina Jeanne Fritz was born November 7, 1933, to Francis Dever and Nina Jean Fritz in Binghamton, New York. Raised as an only child, Jeanne found a love for the arts, leading her to pursue a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University, followed by a masters from Alfred University, in Alfred, New York. She met her husband, Alfred Paul Stillman, a ceramics engineer major, there. They married July 5, 1958, a day they enjoyed calling, "dependence day".
Jeanne pursued her love of visual arts through photography, ceramics, painting, jewelry making, sculpture, and pastels her entire life. She earned awards and accolades for several of her unique and beautiful works.
Jeanne and Paul had three beautiful children. Alison, in 1959, Andy arrived 15 months later, and Alan in 1968. They moved many times over the years for Paul's work as a ceramics engineer, ultimately to Collinsville, Virginia in 1969. They enjoyed traveling up and down the east coast, listening to music, and treating everyone as family.
Paul preceded Jeanne in death in 1997. In 2015, Jeanne sold their home of 46 years, moving to Durham, where she remained until her peaceful passing on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She is survived by her children, their spouses, and six grand-children, Alison, husband, Henry and son, Jon; Andy, wife, Mary, and children, Drake, Drew, and Sophie; Alan, wife, Pauline, and children, Dever and Daniel.
She leaves a legacy of loving family and friends.
