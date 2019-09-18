STONE
Betty Lou
April 17, 1937
September 15, 2019
Betty Lou Stone, 82, of Ferrum, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1937 in West Virginia to the late Cletis Stone and Nannie Stone. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Marlene Finch, Jackie Surbaugh, and Sandra Gillum.
She was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her son, Phillip Stone and wife Leisa of Ferrum, Va.; sister, Brenda Stone of the home; and her grandchildren, Sarah Gail Stone, and Rachel Mae Stone.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Terry Covey officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com