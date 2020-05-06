STONE
She was born on September 12, 1925, in Bassett, Va., to Lucy Martin Carter and Cevera Hobson Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Stone Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tami Stone; and her grandson, Chase Stone.
Cevera is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Clayton Stone; sons, Scott Stone, and Chuck Stone and Theresa of Cascade, Va.; grandchildren, Reid and Mary Katherine Stone; daughter, Lesa Stone Vinson and her husband, Wally, of Greensboro, N.C.; grandson, Wade Adkins and his wife, Jen, of Raleigh N.C.; and daughter-in-law, Sue.
Cevera loved golf and animals. She won numerous golf championships.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at King's Grant and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care and devotion to our wife/mother during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA. 24112, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 E. Church Street, #13, Mart. VA 24112, or to the Joy Ranch Christian Home for Children, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343
A private interment with only immediate family members present will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
