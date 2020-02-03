Dianne Carol Sebastian Stone gained her angel wings on Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Dianne was born on March 8, 1962 to the late Homer Sebastian and Eleanor Sebastian Combs of Reidsville. She was also preceded by her grandparents, Earlie and Ruby Sebastian and William and Myrtle Wirt.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert E. (Eddie) Stone Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Clark and Patricia Ann Jones; sons, Pete Stone (April) and John Stone; brother, Robert (Robbie) Sebastian; five grandchildren, LaToshia Tunstall, Tierra Jones, Haylee Clark, Tanner Mayberry and Kacey Mayberry (Ben Wheeler); five great-grandchildren, Mon'tajia Tunstall, Xaden Wheeler, Ashton Wheeler, Hazel Raine Ross and Honesty Finney; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dianne was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and always had a place for anyone who walked into her door. She had a quiet presence that was very comforting to young and old whenever needed.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel and other times at the families home. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Fort Trial Baptist Church with Dr. Joey McNeill, the Rev. Tony Beach and the Rev. Jason Callahan officiating. Burial will follow in the Stone Family Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dianne's Aunt, Naomi Robertson and to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the care provided to her.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stone family.
