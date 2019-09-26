STONE
Martin Lee
September 24, 2019
Martin Lee Stone, 91, of Fieldale, Va.,
passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Runie Lee Stone and Lottie May Stone. He was retired thirty four years working in the furniture industries with American Furniture and J. D. Bassett Furniture. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Bassett. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army where he was proud to serve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Lessie Stone, one sister, Evelyn Trotter Craig and two brothers, George Cecil and Glen Stone.
He is survived by three daughters and Sons-in-law, Dorothy Jean Stone of Fieldale, Cynthia Faye (A. Keith) Tilley of Winston Salem, NC, and Carolyn Rena (Dale) Waldrup of Holly Springs, N.C., two sisters, Elizabeth Blackwell of Sydnorsville, and Helen S. Squitieri of Danville, one brother, Billy Stone of Danville, four grandchildren, Cameron Michael and Dustin Cory Tilley and Sydney Danielle and Kinsey Leigh Waldrup, along with several nieces and nephews and his canine companion "Jack".
Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Hylton officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at 1 p.m.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.