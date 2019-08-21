STONE
Mary Elizabeth Price
September 9, 1931
Augst 14, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Price Stone, 87 of Bassett, Va. died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Martinsville Health and Rehab. She was born on September 9, 1931 in Radford, Va. to the late Stanley and Mildred Price. She was also preceded in death by her sisters; Virginia Brown and Dorothy Mabe; and her daughters; Sharon Proulx and Patricia Hylton.
Mary had various occupations during her life, including teacher's aide, retail sales and woodworker. She took the most pride in her household and in being a mother to her four children. She loved cooking, sewing, ceramics, and her teddy bears.
She is survived by her sons; Christopher Stone of Bassett, Va. and Dean Stone (Chris) of Colorado Springs, Colo; grandchildren, Caroline McCormick (Paul) and Andrew Proulx; great-grandchildren, Sharon and Joshua of Summerville, N.C.
Cremation has been entrusted to Norris Funeral Home. A memorial service with the Rev. Lew Bennett officiating, will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. at the Norris Funeral Services Martinsville Chapel, 1500 Kings Mountain Rd., Martinsville, Va. 24112 followed by a reception for family and friends.
The Stone family wishes to thank the staff of Martinsville Health and Rehab for her care during her stay.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com