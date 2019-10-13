STRATTON
Sandy graduated from Drewry Mason High School in Ridgeway, Va., in 1955, and completed her nurse's training at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in 1958 as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN in several roles until joining an Ob-Gyn practice in 1971, where she served for 20 years. She loved her experience there and as a result became a women's advocate. Outside of work, Sandy loved to dance, sing, read, and spend time with family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her son, Steve Stratton and wife, Miriam, of Columbia, Mo.; son, Mark Stratton and wife, Sally, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandson, John Stratton and wife, Jenny, of Walla Walla, Wash.; grandson, Jason Stratton, wife, Melanie, and great-granddaughter, Cara of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and grandson, Jered Stratton and wife, Marit Bakken, of Madison, Wisc.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Capital Caring Health, who provided excellent hospice services to Sandy and the family in her last days.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Springfield, Va. After the service, friends and family are invited to a fellowship time at the church with light refreshments provided.