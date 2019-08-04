STRAUSBERG
Stephen Leslie
September 24, 1945
July 31, 2019
Stephen Leslie Strausberg, 73, of Collinsville, Va., died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Va. He was born on September 24, 1945 to the late Benjamin Strausberg and surviving mother, Edith Hoffman Strausberg.
He served twenty years as Master Sergeant in The United States Air Force and deployed to Vietnam during the war, was a stamp dealer, master bridge player, security guard, licensed electrican, avid golfer and went to Culinary Institute in New Orleans.
Surviving are his mother, Edith Hoffman Strausberg; long time companion, Sharon Young of Collinsville, Va.; one sister, Nancy Isreal of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two brothers, Lee Strausberg of Cooper City, Fla.,and Merrill Strausberg of Vero Beach, Fla.
All services will be private at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Stuart, VA is serving the Strausberg family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com