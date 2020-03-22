Stultz, Lois Imogene

STULTZ
She was the ninth daughter and the thirteenth child of the late William T. Stultz Sr. and Goldie Virginia Stultz of Ridgeway.
She was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School and Steed College of Commerce. She worked as an office clerk at Globman's Department Store and retired from BB&T Bank.
She was predeceased by sisters, Dora Hutcherson of Greensboro, Virginia Gauldin, Margaret Stultz, and Carolyn Barton, all of Roanoke, Edna Martin and Charlotte Martin; brothers, William T. Stultz Jr., George C. Stultz of Greensboro and Edward Stultz.
She is survived by her brother, S. Gerald Stultz of Hialeah, Florida; sisters, Christine Stultz of the home, Shirley Stultz Parcell and her husband, Ray, of Fieldale. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with interment at Roselawn Burial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the service will be private with no visitation.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lois Stultz, please visit Tribute Store.