Stultz, Lois Imogene

Miss Lois Imogene Stultz, 83, of Shannon Hills, Ridgeway, passed away at the Mulberry Creek Manor on Thursday, March 19, 2020, of natural causes.
She was the ninth daughter and the thirteenth child of the late William T. Stultz Sr. and Goldie Virginia Stultz of Ridgeway.
She was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School and Steed College of Commerce. She worked as an office clerk at Globman's Department Store and retired from BB&T Bank.
She was predeceased by sisters, Dora Hutcherson of Greensboro, Virginia Gauldin, Margaret Stultz, and Carolyn Barton, all of Roanoke, Edna Martin and Charlotte Martin; brothers, William T. Stultz Jr., George C. Stultz of Greensboro and Edward Stultz.
She is survived by her brother, S. Gerald Stultz of Hialeah, Florida; sisters, Christine Stultz of the home, Shirley Stultz Parcell and her husband, Ray, of Fieldale. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with interment at Roselawn Burial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the service will be private with no visitation.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
