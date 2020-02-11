Charles Houston Surber Sr., 91, of Axton, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1928, in Symth County, Va., to the late Lelia Mabel Johnson Surber and James Dunkley Surber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Surber; sons, Larry and Mike Surber; stepfather, Orville Taylor; and brothers, James Surber and Raymond Taylor.
Mr. Surber served in the Navy during World War II and worked in coal mines. He loved fishing, coin collecting, and reading. He had lived in Welch, W.Va., Wirtz, Va., and Axton, Va.
He is survived by his children, Houston Surber (Jenny) of Martinsville, Va., Delores "Pinkie" Haskins (Flop) of Bassett, Va., Charlotte Surber of Martinsville, Va., Patricia Surber of Axton, Va., Cynthia Fulcher of Axton, Va., Charles Bailey of Trinity, N.C., and Eddie Bailey of Princeton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Cheyenne Surber, Jennifer Gilley, Tracie Surber, Scarlett Surber, Samantha Haskins, Kenneth Haskins, Stevie Booth, Travis Wood, Tanya Davis, Charlie Bailey, and Marcus John Bailey; great-grandchildren, Trinity Surber, Madeline Surber, Traven Gilley, Logan Surber, Wynter Surber-Johnson, Ryleigh Haskins, Marcus Bailey, Jack Davis, Jimmy Surber, and Luke Davis; and brother, Ronald Taylor of Pounding Mill, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Kenneth Haskins officiating. The visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Surber family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charles Surber, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.