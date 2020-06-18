Donald W. "Don" Surber Donald W. "Don" Surber, 75, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. He was born in Saltville, Va., on March 31, 1945, to the late Nelson Surber and the late Mabel Hayden Surber. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pansy Day. Don was a member of Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Judy Farmer Surber; children, Steven Surber (Carole) of Martinsville, and Crystal Hairston of Martinsville; stepchildren, Bryan Hale (Serena) of Fieldale, and Leah Hale of Martinsville; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, including Nadia Hale of whom he raised, one step-great-grandchild; brother, Lee Surber (Judy) of Martinsville; sisters, Betty Denton (John) of Martinsville, and Kathy Kingston (Joe) of Eden, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Noel Naff officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Surber family.
Surber, Donald W. ¿Don¿
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Surber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.