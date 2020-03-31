Dale Allen "Bo" Tabor Jr., 32, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 6, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Jade Tabor and Dale Allen Tabor Sr. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Allen Poole; grandmother, Mary Hogan; and his niece, Shaylin Elizabeth Foster.
In addition to his parents, Bo is survived by sisters, Cyara Cherish Tabor, Shawna Nicole Poole, and Chasity Maria Foster, six nephews, and his Tennessee family.
Services will be at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
