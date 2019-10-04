TATE
David Calvin
October 2, 2019
David Calvin Tate passed away October 2, 2019. He was born in Charlotte Court House, Virginia, the 11th of 13 children. He served in the United States Army in the 1960's. He was a graduate of Guilford College. He loved history, driving, politics and any opportunity to debate. He had a long career in sales because he loved talking with people. He never met a stranger.
He leaves behind wife, Sylvia; daughter, Tammy Kindley; sons, Jason (Jennifer) Tate, Justin (Kelsey) Tate; and grandchildren, Maggie and Henry; his sisters, Mary Hines, Bernice Fears, Jerdean Perdue, Gail Setzer; brother, Jessie Tate; and nieces and nephews.
David's family extends their sincere appreciation for all those who cared for him during his recent hospitalizations at Moses Cone and Martinsville Hospitals.
Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel will be servicing the Tate family. A private family service is planned. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in David's honor.