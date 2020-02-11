TATE
Richard Clay Tate, 77, of Reidsville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will see friends following the service at the cemetery.
A native of Ridgeway, Va., he was a son of the late James W. and Iris Frye Tate and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. He was retired from the Rockingham County School System maintenance department. He was preceded in death by his loving companion of 45 years, Frances Lunsford; daughter, Lynn Tate; sister, Fern McDevitt; brother, Chass Tate; stepdaughter, Terri L. Stultz; and stepgranddaughter, Stacy Sharpe.
Survivors include his brothers, Johnny Tate (Valerie) of Boydton, Va., Andy Tate (Karen) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jimmy Tate (Carol) of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughters, Janice L. Doby and Sherri L. Fitzgerald, both of Reidsville, NC; stepson, Tim Lunsford of Troy, N.C.; three step-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.
