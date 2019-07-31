TATUM
Jonathan Pryor
February 23, 1961
July 29, 2019
Jonathan Pryor Tatum, 58, of Axton, Va., departed this life on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Jonathan was born in Danville, Va. on February 23, 1961 a son of James Bernard Tatum Sr., and Doris Keatts Tatum.
Jonathan worked for Annin Flag Makers in South Boston, Va.
On April 17, 1987 he married, Catherine Lynn Dudley Tatum, who survives.
Survivors also include a daughter, Racheal Tatum (Daewoo Yang); a son, Jonathan David Tatum; two brothers, J.B. Tatum (Bronte), Timothy Tatum (Cindy); a grandson, Aiden Jiwoo Yang; and a mother-in-law, Mary Dudley; a father-in-law, Andrew Dudley; a brother-in-law, Lee Dudley; a niece, Amanda Lewis, a nephew, Jason Tatum; a great nieces and nephews, Braden and Brynn Tatum, Clayton and Kaelyn Lewis, Adam and Henry Dudley
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August, 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Tom Blair and Bonnie Lee Witt.
The family will receive friends after the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to his grandson Jiwoo's education fund c/o Lynn Tatum, 1973 Mosco Rd Axton, Va. 24504.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Tatum family.