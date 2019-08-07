TATUM
Marie Wilson
December 8, 1929
August 6, 2019
Marie Wilson Tatum, 89, of Axton, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Axton (Boxwood), Va., December 8, 1929, to the late Danny Monroe Wilson Jr. and Ora Minter Wilson.
She was a graduate of Axton High School and retired from Bassett-Walker Knitting Company. Marie was a member of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church for 75 years where she served as Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Auxiliary President, Girls Auxiliary Sponsor, and in many other ministry capacities. After retirement, she worked at Mount Calvary Day Care and Academy for 16 years.
Marie is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Ronda Tatum Cousins and Roger of Axton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Garry Ross Tatum and Marti of State Road, NC and Steven Wilson Tatum and Kim of Ridgeway; one sister, Evelyn Herndon of Axton; and one brother, Garland Ray Wilson of Axton; nine grand-children, 14 great- grand-children, and three great-great- grand-children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Ross "Billy" Tatum; granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Cousins of Axton; and three brothers, James Monroe Wilson, Walter Wilson, and Claude Lewis Wilson, all of Axton.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Church with the Rev. Kenny Gunn and the Rev. Jeff Lynch officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Church Building Fund, 350 A. L. Philpott Hwy., Axton, VA 24054.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestone-martinsville.com.