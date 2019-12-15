Deacon Willie Thomas Tatum, 59, of Critz, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 29, 1960, in Patrick County, to Shirley Green Tatum and the late Robert Thomas Tatum. He was a graduate of Patrick County High School. He was a deacon of the church, enjoyed working outside, painting, cars and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother,
Mr. Tatum is survived by his wife, Christine Clanton Tatum; daughter, Victoria Dennis; son, Antonio Carter; sisters, Velma Huff (Jeff), Lois Penn (Lawrence), Helen Granderson (Alex), and Rachael Tatum Handy; brother, Darien Tatum (Samantha); and grandchildren, Sienna Carter, VeAndre Dennis, Syrez Dennis, and Rashed Carter.
The funeral will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at True Gospel Holiness Church, with the Reverend Leander Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.