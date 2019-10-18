Donna Dalton Taylor, 71, of Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 19, 1948, in Pulaski, Va., to the late John B. Eanes and Mildred Cameron Eanes.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Mercy Crossing Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry W. Taylor of the residence; daughters, Kimberly T. Gilley of Axton, Va., and Donna K. (Charles G.) Phillips of Danville, Va.; sister, Bobbi Moose of Forest, Va.; brothers, Michael W. Eanes of Hope Mills, N.C., and John B. "Johnny" Eanes III. Donna is also survived by her grandchildren, Kathyrn (Thomas) Braxton, Christopher Gilley, Taylor Phillips, and Morgan Phillips; and great-grandson, Caiden Braxton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October, 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercy Crossing Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mercy Crossing Church with Pastor Tim Knuckles and Pastor Todd Hartley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving theTaylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.