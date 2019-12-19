Mr. Stacy Taylor, age 84, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
Mr. Taylor was born on August 20, 1935 in Henry County, Va. He was a son of the late Milton Taylor and the late Nettie Whitlock Taylor. He was predeceased by his wife, Georgia Faye Shockley Taylor and a granddaughter, Stacie Suzanne Arrington. He was employed by American Furniture Company for 27 years and Richardson Motor Company for 12 years. He was a member of Hill Memorial Baptist Church.
Mr. Taylor is survived a daughter, Brenda Taylor Woods and her husband, Jim and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hill Memorial Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m.
