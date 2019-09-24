TAYLOR
Paul Lewis
September 22, 2019
Paul Lewis (Buck) Taylor (Santa/Cane Man), 84, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born in Walkertown, N.C. to the late Helen Bailey Taylor and William Paul Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Hunt Taylor; and a great-grandson.
Buck served in the United States Army National Guard for 32 years as a diesel mechanic and was a member of Mercy Crossing.
He is survived by his son, Brian Taylor (Diane) of Martinsville; daughter, Debby Taylor of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Heather Harper, Holly Lamy (Troy), Branden Nix (Ashley), Candace Powell (David), and Alicia Hooker (William); twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and sisters, Frances Lewis (Paul), Bobbie Shively (Denver), and Patsy Wood (Jimmy).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mercy Crossing with Pastor Jackie Poe, Pastor Jimmy Wood, and Pastor Tim Knuckles officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and other times at the home, 50 McPeek Drive, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, Va. 24540
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com