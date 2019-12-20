Taylor, Sarah Cecelia Ferguson

Sarah Cecelia Ferguson Taylor, 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
The funeral will be on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Murphy Dodson Cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
