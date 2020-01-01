Otha D Taylor Sr, age 86, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Martinsville. He was born in Axton, Va. on October 9, 1933 to Lester Taylor and Bessie Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eileen Taylor. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Taylor, Elizabeth (Betsy) Burnette, and Helen Brooks; brothers, Lewis Taylor and Pug Taylor.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Sue Ferguson and Lisa Lambeth (Joey); sons, Roger Mann (Marie), Otha "Stumpy" Taylor Jr, Eddie Taylor (Debbie) and Ronnie Taylor (Denise); brother, Pete Taylor (Nancy); nine Grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Otha was well known and respected in his Axton Community. He was a man of many trades and a friend to all. While farming, raising tobacco and carpentry were his primary occupations, he sometimes worked as a night watchman, school bus driver and custodian. He also owned and operated Taylor's Little Grocery, Taylor's Bluegrass Park and Taylor's Produce. His love of Bluegrass music was his inspiration to build the park. He especially enjoyed listening to the talented children competing in the many Fiddler's Convention's held at the park and meeting the people attending. Some came from as far away as Europe and South America.
Otha enjoyed attending auctions. He never met a stranger and was willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. The family would like to say a special thank you to Johnny Hooker and the McMillan Family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Axton Fire, Axton Life Saving or Mountain Valley Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Dr., Bassett, Va. at 1 p.m., with a visitation two hours prior. Burial will immediately follow at Taylor family Cemetery, Martin Drive, Axton. Other times at the residence. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
