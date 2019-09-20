TERRY
Carl
June 5, 1955
September 17, 2019
Carl (Louie) Terry, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born in Stuart on June 5, 1955 to Carl E. Terry and Nellie Jane Joyce Terry. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Cassell.
Louie was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3739. He worked for Stanley Furniture and then Martinsville Speedway until his illness.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy Jane Terry; step-son, Doug Barbour of Bassett; step-grandchildren, Sean, Charily, Layla and Harley; brothers, George Terry (Diane) of TX and Mark Terry of Bassett; sister, Bonnie Gourd of Stuart; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 from Noon to 1 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park in Spencer where a graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating with burial to follow.
