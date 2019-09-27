TERRY
Julia Davis
August 18, 1925
September 24, 2019
Julia Davis Terry, 94, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1925 to the late William Harry Davis and Hester Doyle Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stover Terry Sr.; sisters, Doris Burns, Margaret Cruise, and Jean Hensley; and brothers, Donald Davis, Alton Davis, F.B. "Snookie" Davis, and Wilson Davis.
Mrs. Terry was a charter member of Rich Acres Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Terry and wife Kitty of Ridgeway, Va., Bland Terry Jr. and wife Linda of Clayton, N.C., and Chris Terry and wife Pam of Frostburg, Md.; grandchildren, Alison Hendrix and husband Bruce, Scott Terry, Paul Terry, Courtney Riedel and husband Brady, Patrick Terry, Benjamin Terry, and Jacob Terry; two step-grandchildren, Drake Miller and Hannah Winters; and one great-grandchild, Molly Hendrix.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rich Acres Christian Church with Minister Kenneth McFarling officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rich Acres Christian Church Building Fund, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Terry family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.