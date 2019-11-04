Stephen L. Thacker, 70, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019, at this home. He was born in Martinsville, on July 4, 1949, to the late Thomas Drury Thacker Sr. and Virginia Stoots Thacker Stegall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Thacker; his twin brother, Thomas Drury Thacker Jr.; and his sister, Donna Gail Thacker.
Surviving are his wife, Constance "Connie" Saul Thacker; one son, Joseph (Missy) Thacker; and one grandson
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday November 5, 2019, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with Ministers Greg Hodges and Barry Webster officiating. Interment will follow at the Serenity of Hope Mausoleum in the Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. at the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home & Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.