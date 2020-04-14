On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Matildah Mae Thompson, of Collinsville, known lovingly to all as "Til", passed away at the age of 70 from lung cancer. Always willing to lend a hand to anyone who called on her, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. An early riser, she would be glad to tell you all the things she'd accomplished before 9 a.m. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and never left home without her clothes crisply pressed and a crease in her pants.
Born to the late Eva and Warner L. Greer Sr. on April 15, 1949, she was just shy of celebrating her 71st birthday. After graduating from John D. Bassett High School in 1968, she began her 38 years employment with Bassett Furniture Industries. She was married to the late Jimmie Thompson. She attended Fairway Baptist Church in Bassett and Trash Ministry in Collinsville.
Til was preceded in death by two older brothers, Warner L. Greer Jr. of Roanoke and Anthony Greer and his late wife, Bonnie of Collinsville; and her late brother-in-law, Ralph Leonard Carter of Bassett.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Doug Greer of Bassett, along with his special friend, Tiffany Hatley and her son, Lucas of Collinsville. Survivors also include her brother, Clinton Greer and his wife, Joni of N. Augusta, S.C.; and two sisters, Ann Carter of Axton and Barbara Barrows and her husband, Ronnie Hopkins of Stokesdale, N.C. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Julia Greer of Roanoke. She was proud of her two grandsons, which survive her. They are Sp 4 Josh Byrd and his fiancée, Mollie Crowell of Clarksville, Tenn. and Daniel Greer of Collinsville. Coming from a large family, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would also like to acknowledge the continuous support and friendship from Sandy Weaver of Ridgeway.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service for the limited number of family and friends. The Rev. Kirk Montgomery of Fairway Baptist Church will officiate. Bassett Funeral Service is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Matildah Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.