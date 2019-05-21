THURMAN
Robert
May 19, 2019
Robert (Warren) Thurman, 70, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Foye Thurman; grandparents, Orris and Annie Campbell Shelton.
Warren is survived by his wife, Ida Turner Thurman; daughter, Emily Beatty (Terry) of Lillington, N.C.; son, Tim Thurman (Terri) of Ridgeway, Va.; Matt Thurman (Jackie) of Spencer Va.; granddaughters, Samantha Thurman, Layla Thurman; grandson, Isaac Thurman; sister, Barbara Williams (Orbreyn) of Ridgeway, Va., Sandra Reeves (Sonny) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Margaret Courson (Larry) of Cabot, Ark.; brother, Johnny Thurman of Ridgeway, Va.
He was a member of the Thomasson Heights Baptist Church. He was employed by Dupont for many years. Warren loved his church, singing, outdoors and especially his grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. 24055, with Pastors Wayne Fulcher and son-in-law, Terry Beatty.
The family requests, in addition to flowers, donations may be made to Thomasson Heights Baptist Church, 389 Seminole Drive, Collinsville, Va. 24078. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at Collinsmckeestonebassett.com.