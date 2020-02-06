William Leroy "Bill" Tilley, 84, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Born in Bassett, Va., he was the son of the late James Lee Tilley and Edna Ruth Joyce Tilley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Revonda Leigh Rowland and sisters, Christine Hundley, Crystal Joyce and Elsie Joyce.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He retired from DuPont after 30 years and was a member of First Christian Church of Watkinsville.
Survivors include his son, Ramey (Gwen) Tilley of Winder; grandchildren, Sam Tilley, Michelle Byrd and Jessie Lee Rowland; and great grandchildren, Georgia Byrd, Charleigh Byrd and Madison Rowland.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.