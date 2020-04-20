Gwendolyn Shree Tinsley passed peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on Sunday, August 27, 1961, in Franklin County, Virginia to the Reverend John William Tinsley and Shirley Stanley Tinsley.
She was preceded in death by her father, as well as her paternal grandparents, John Evia and Kate Smith Tinsley; and her maternal grandparents, Doug and Elsie Stanley of Bassett, Virginia.
Gwen graduated from Martinsville High School in 1979 and she earned an Associate's degree from Patrick Henry Community College in 1981 and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Radford University in 1983, graduating magna cum laude. She completed master's coursework at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
After graduating from college, she moved to Northern Virginia where she started her career as an accountant, working at the GTE Spacenet Division. In November of 1986, her life dramatically changed when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Although her physical and cognitive health began to decline, she continued to work and enjoy life. In 1997, she moved to Lawrenceville, Virginia where she worked at St. Paul's College.
In later years, she returned home to Bassett where she served as a volunteer at the Bassett Public Library. As the effects of her illness progressed for more than 30 years, Gwen never complained and always faced life with quiet resolve.
She accepted Christ in 1986, was baptized, and joined Friendship Baptist Church. She was a dedicated member, attending faithfully until her health declined. For the past 12 years, she lived at The Virginia Home in Richmond, Virginia. When she was no longer able to attend Friendship, members diligently sent cards and routinely traveled to Richmond to visit her, which she tremendously enjoyed.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Stanley Tinsley; a sister, Dr. Susan Tinsley Gooden and brother-in-law, Dr. Basil Gooden of Richmond, Virginia; a niece, Caper Caitlin Gooden of Arlington, Virginia; a great-aunt and uncle, Louise and Wray Smith of Rocky Mount, Virginia; her loving and devoted caregiver of nearly 10 years, Brenda Bolling of Richmond, Virginia; and a host of other relatives, church members, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Virginia is serving the family.
