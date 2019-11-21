Harold Randolph Tinsley, 71, of Martin Lane, Axton, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1948, in Virginia, the son of the late Hattie S. Tinsley and the late William Moyer.
He was a member of Jerusalem Free Deliverance, where he was the church bus driver and a member of the Brotherhood. He attended George Washington Carver High School. Harold was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from Cargo Trucking Transportation.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Noon at St. Paul Holiness Church, Axton, Va., with Pastor Barry Dillard, presiding and Bishop James R. Perkins, eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and all other times at the home, 1399 Martin Lane, Axton, Va. Burial will follow at St. Paul Holiness Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.