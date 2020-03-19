Margaret Dorothyrene Bollings Todd, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born in Franklin County, Va., on October 19, 1933, to the late William Maston Bollings and Sarah Edna Robertson Bollings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leon Todd; sister, Christine Kellam; and five brothers, Wilber, Nathaniel, Grady, Basil, and Ballard.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Nester (Mark); two sons, Robert Leon Jr. and Jeffrey Todd; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Mabel Barbour; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She retired from Wal-Mart.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastors Don Reynolds and Tracy Freeman officiating. Due to the coronavirus, the family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Temple Baptist Church at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Todd family.
