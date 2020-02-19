Trent, James

James Clifford Trent Jr., 84, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, at Pelican Health in Reidsville.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Matrimony Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at Fair Funeral Home before proceeding to the cemetery for the service.
A native of Rockingham County, N.C, Mr. Trent was born on January 25, 1936, to the late James Clifford Trent Sr. and Eva Gillie Trent. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served from 1954 to 1957 and again in 1961 to 1965. He was a member of Matrimony Primitive Baptist Church and was a retiree of Duke Power Company.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debra Lehman of Dallas, Ga., and Teresa Haley (Jason) of Eden; sons, James Trent, III (Deborah) of Greensboro, Daniel Trent, and Timothy Trent, both of Eden; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Tulip Trent.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matrimony Primitive Baptist Church, Stoneville, NC 27048.
