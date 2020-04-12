Matthew Thomas "Matt" Tucker, 37, of Collinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was born on April 24, 1982, to Thomas Pete Tucker and Sandra Ann Milan. Matt was a 2000 graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School where he was a gifted wrestler and member of the marching band. He was employed by Asplundh Tree Service and had a talent for auto mechanics. Matt enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. Always having a sincere heart, he had a true passion to help others in need.
Matt's memory will be cherished by his mother, Sandra Ann Milan; daughter, McKenzie Parsons; his son, Bryce Tucker; sister, Tamara "Tammy" Tucker (Ian Wardenski); brother, Brandon Coake (Jessi); grandfather, Dr. Richard J. Milan Sr.; stepmother, Tammy O'Dell Kidd; and numerous, loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial mass will be held in honor of Matt at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martinsville and Henry County SPCA in Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel.
To express condolences online, please visit the Oakey's website at https://memorial.oakeys.com/matthew-tucker/4175653/index.php.
