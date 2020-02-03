Tucker, Tynee

Tynee Priscilla Tucker (nee Turner) of Purcellville, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in her 80th year.
She was the loving wife of William J. Tucker and proud mother of sons, Christopher Andrew Tucker and wife, Beets, of Potomac Falls, Va., William Jacob Tucker and wife, Jill, of Fairfax Va., and daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Tucker Rutkowski and husband, Dave, of Great Falls Va. She is survived by them. Priscilla is also survived by grandchildren Jacob Robert Tucker, Bryce William Tucker, Samuel James Tucker, Andrew William Tucker, Harrison Michael Rutkowski, Charlotte Elizabeth Tucker and Natalie Paige Rutkowski.
Priscilla was born July 13, 1939 in Stuart, Va., and grew up there. She was the daughter of the late Pauline Estelle Hall and James Kermit Turner of Stuart. Priscilla attended Woolwine High School and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University. Priscilla modeled and worked in documentary film production in New York before marrying and raising a family.
Priscilla will be cremated as she had requested in life. A short funeral service will take place in the Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Va. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11 a.m.
