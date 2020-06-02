August 4, 1932 - May 31, 2020 Allen Cornelius Turner, 87, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 4, 1932 in Patrick Springs to the late Homer Turner and the late Clemmie Kendrick Turner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Turner; brothers, Mitchell Turner, James Turner, Bill Turner and Jason Turner. Allen attended People's Church of the Living God in Bassett. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Violet Ann Turner; sons, Roger Turner and Ricky Turner; daughter, Mary Ann Young; stepdaughter, Regina Lawson; brothers, Nathan Turner, Sammy Turner, Ted Turner, Landis Turner and J. D. Turner; sister, Marlene Hatcher Dalton; special caregiver, Renee' Chaney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members. There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Pruitt officiating. All other service will be private. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made by visit www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Turner family.
