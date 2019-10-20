Betty Hall Turner, 72, of Bassett, died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 1:30 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ted Turner and Dr. David Towler officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.
