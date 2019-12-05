Mr. Bobby Wayne Turner, age 76, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 2, 2019, after a decline in health.
He was born on November 1, 1943, in Henry County, Va., a son of the late Sidney Flemon Turner and the late Ora Mason Turner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Carlene T. Howell, Jewel Mae Wilensky, and Myrtle T. Lewis; and four brothers, Robert Marvin, Lindsey Owen, Coy and Bennie Turner. He was self-employed in the sales of Fairystones.
He is survived by one sister, Ruth Charlotte Crump and husband, Thomas, of Richmond, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Lois G. Turner of Ridgeway, Va., and Bonnie L.Turner of Bassett, Va., numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Buddy Crotts of Bassett, Va..
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Sydney Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
