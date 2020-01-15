Kenneth Leon Turner, 53, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1966, in Martinsville, to Edith Juanita Hall Turner and the late Leonard Tonie Turner. He was also preceded in death by two infant children, Johnathon Reed Turner and Sara Kathrine Turner.
He had worked 23 years for the City of Martinsville in different capacities. He loved nature, sitting on the porch listening to birds and chimes, growing flowers, old cars, raising fighting roosters and taking pictures of everything. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Laura Ann Napier (Dennis); one niece, Megan Elizabeth Branch Pruitt (Taylor); one great niece, Tabitha Grace Pruitt; special friends, Sharon Mullen, Westley Mullen and Emily Mullen; best friend, Neal Davis, along with other family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel and other times at the family home, 320 Janice Drive, Bassett. Other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick County Animal Pound, 22 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart, VA 24171 or the charity of our choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Turner family.
