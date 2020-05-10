Ms. Margaret Hubbard Turner, age 90, born in Franklin County, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She lost a 38 year battle with cancer and is now, gone to be with our Lord. She was the matriarch of the family. A loving mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Hubbard and Hattie Mattox; and husband, Benjamin Lewis Turner.
She is survived by her children, Marshall Turner (Kathleen), Rose Turner, Dennis Turner, and Felecia Longest (Paul); grandchildren, Allison Sweet, Lindsay Parks (Dustin), Justin Longest (Katherine), Kaitlin Longest, and Benjamin Longest; siblings, George Hubbard (Lois), Bobby Hubbard (Opal), Billy Hubbard (Martha), Lee Hubbard, Jeanette Berthold (Terry), and Jackie Hubbard (Gale); great-grandchildren, Claire Sweet, Connor Sweet, and Hadley Parks, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Margaret made a friend with everyone she met, sharing her smile and kind words. She grew up on a tobacco farm in Franklin County, which introduced her to her love of gardening and flower arranging. She made many memories while boating and camping at Philpot and Smith Mountain Lakes. She was also affiliated with Smith Memorial Methodist Church.
She had a career working at Dupont in Martinsville, Va., where she was one of the first women to work in men only areas, pushing the glass ceiling for other women to follow. She lived her life to the fullest with a tenacious will to push forward.
She will leave behind a large empty space which will be quickly filled with the love she left behind.
Many thanks to family and friends who have supported throughout the years. A family celebration honoring her life will be held at a later date.
Flowers are nice, however in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA or Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center.
