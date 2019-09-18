TURNER
William Frank
September 16, 2019
William Frank Turner, 87, of Stuart, Va., died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. He was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lula Susan Spencer Turner and Elder Peter C.Turner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel Turner, Lena Martin, Lera Ferguson, Mary Clark; four brothers, Eulus Turner, Roy Turner, Walter D. Turner and Edgar Turner.
He was a member of Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from a career of forty three years in prefabicated home manufacturing at Lester Brothers, National Homes and retiring from Nationwide Homes. He had a hobby of re-upholstering furniture.
His smile was a welcome feeling to everyone he met.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Turner, of the home; two daughters, Susan T. Coe (David) of Williamsburg, Va., Ann Marie Adkins (Dale) of Stuart, Va.; and one grandson, Matthew C Adkins; numerous nieces; nephews; and his cat Tinkerbell.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Stuart, VA with Pastor Ronnie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville with Military rites by Henry County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Chapel in Stuart.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Stuart, VA is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.