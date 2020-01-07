Bernice Penn Valentine, age 85, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on June 30, 1934, to the late Edgar Wade Penn and Ruth Ann Hagwood Penn. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Penn, Dewey Penn, Marvin Penn and Lloyd Penn.
She was a member of Mount Olive East Christian Church. She had worked for Central Storage for over 20 years. She was a homemaker a member of the Eastern Star and loved spending time with her special family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Quincly Valentine of the home, and her daughter, Courtenay "Shaun" Valentine of the home.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Olive East Christian Church, 3611 Spencer-Preston Road, Martinsville, Virginia. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
