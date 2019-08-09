VAUGHAN
Nicholas Leroy
May 11, 1931
May 25, 2018
"Lee" passed away peacefully asleep May 25, 2018 in Loma Linda, California, at the age of 87. He was born in Martinsville,Virginia, to the late Nicodemus (Nick) Vaughan and Mildred Pauline Vaughan. He was preceded in death by two wives, Naomi Auerswald Vaughan, and Barbara Ford Vaughan; a son, Robert Vaughan; a brother, Kenneth Boyd Vaughan; and sister, Sharon Vaughan Nolen.
Surviving are daughters, Sandra Vaughan Grant; and Cathy Vaughan Taylor; brothers, Bunyan Taylor Vaughan, and Donald Wayne Vaughan; sister, Alayne Vaughan Turman. There are also numerous grandchildren; stepchildren; nieces and nephews.
Lee served in the United States Army as a military policeman in New Mexico and the Marshall Islands. He later owned and operated Leader Furniture Manufacturing in El Monte, California before retiring.
A special thanks to stepdaughter, Michelle Foster for care given during his illness and grandson, Timothy Benton for bringing his remains home to Virginia as he wanted.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Blackberry Church Cemetery, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chad Janey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blackberry Church Cemetery fund, 3241 Stones Dairy Rd, Bassett, VA 24055.