Vernon, Kathy Stone

Kathy Stone Vernon, 61, of Pleasant Grove passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born in Martinsville, on May 31, 1958, to Linwood Anderson Stone Jr. and Nancy Pendleton Stone. Kathy graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1976 and Ferrum College in 1980. She was employed with the City of Martinsville as the Human Resources Director for 10 years. Kathy was previously employed with GSI and Fieldcrest Mills. She volunteered with Horsepasture Ruritan Club and was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Deborah Jean Stone.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dennis Vernon of the home; children, Jessica Vernon Brooks (Michael), Sarah Vernon Nemeth (Joe), Mike Vernon (Rebecca), and Rebecca Vernon; grandchildren, Carson Brooks, Landon Nemeth, Micheal Vernon, and Samuel Vernon; mother Nancy Pendleton Stone; sister, Cheryl Stone Merriman(Tim); also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home and will be officiated by the Reverend Dr. J.D. Harmon and the Reverend Dave Cuthbertson. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
