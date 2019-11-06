Lillie Vernon, 88, of Parkway Drive, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville.
She was born on November 26, 1930, in Elizbethton,Tenn, the daughter of the late Margaret and Richard Newman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin L. Vernon; and three daughters, Jacqueline L., Deborah A. Vernon and Mary Hairston Turner.
Lillie was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of the Homer Dillard Post 78. She retired from Tutlex.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Carol Vernon of Pittsburgh, Pa.; granddaughter/ adopted daughter, Jocelyn Vernon of the home; two grandsons, Brandon Hairston of Oakland, Calif. and Daryl Turner of Martinsville, Va.; one granddaughter, Dea Turner of Lake Hiawatha, N.J.; two stepsons, Johnny Moore of Long Island, N.Y. and Melvin Moore of Greensboro, N.C.; and six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Dr. C. Lee Hagwood, officiating. The family will receive friends at the home, 540 Parkway Drive, Martinsville, Va., all other times.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.