Joyce W. Via, 78, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life, and entered into her eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Martinsville Health and Rehab Center.
The daughter of the late Ulysses Lee Willoughby and the late Elizabeth Jane Hamilton Willoughby, she was born in Mortons Gap, Ky., on February 7, 1942.
Joyce was a member of the Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church where she was a Trustee, Deaconess, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, and a member of the Culinary Department. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a charter member of the Kappa Delta Omega Chapter. Joyce retired from the Henry County Public School System with 33 years of service.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Willis Henry Via Jr.; one son, Randall A. "Shannon" Via of Martinsville, Va.; one daughter, Lisa Y. Bowens of Martinsville, Va.; two stepsons, Timothy Witcher and Rodney White, both of Martinsville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Juelyan Via of Athens, Ga., Gracelynn Via of Roanoke, Va., Kierra White of Greensboro, N.C., Gerrod White, of Denver, Colo., Jacob Simpson, Jairus Simpson and Jaida Simpson, all of Martinsville, Va.; her sorority sisters of Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the Visiting Angels of Martinsville, Va., especially Susie Carter of Ridgeway, Va., and the staff of Martinsville Health and Rehab Center.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be private according to the CDC guidelines.
Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Via family.
