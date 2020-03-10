Norman "Gene" Via, 83, loving husband, father, Papa, son and brother was graciously accepted into God's arms on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Gene was born and raised in Bassett, Va., graduated from BHS, retired from DuPont (32 years), and was a Henry County Public School Bus Driver (17 years).
Gene will be remembered as a strong, kind, respectful, family man who enjoyed car races, horses, and Westerns.
Gene is survived by Madelene Via, his devoted wife of 62 years; daughter, Kelli Via Woolard (Jimmy); and brother, Johnny Via (Judy). Gene is now reunited with his sons, Jeff and Greg Via. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kerri Via Shaw (Link), Candace Via Hetzer (Rick), Kayla Via (David), Chase Via (Yonna), Chris Via, Lauren Via, Zachary Via, Vance Woolard, and Danielle Woolard; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Fort Trial Baptist Church with Dr. Joey McNeill and Reverend Tony Beach officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Via family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
