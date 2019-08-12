WADDELL
Sandra Kay Hall
September 11, 1953
August 10, 2019
Sandra Kay Hall Waddell, 65, of Martinsville, Va., went Home to be with her Savior on August 10, 2019. She was born September 11, 1953 in Bassett, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Howard Hall and Annie Belle Hall; also by her brother, Kenneth Hall.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Pastor Stanley Waddell; her sister, Linda Myers of Collinsville; one son, Michael (Katie) of Martinsville; three grandchildren, that were her world, Gabriel, Mia, and Levi.
Sandra or Sandy as everyone knew her was a faithful member of Woodland Heights Freewill Baptist Church, a member of the ladies' auxiliary, and countless other church related projects throughout the years. While she enjoyed life to its fullest, her greatest joy over the last 11 years was having the title of "Maw Maw".
The family will receive friends at Bassett Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Woodland Heights Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bruce Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway.
Sandy loved her flowers; please feel free to send arrangements in her honor to Bassett Funeral Service, Bassett, VA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Scott O'Neill of SOVAH Health and Dr. Johnson and the entire staff of the Centra Specialty Hospital for their loving care given to Sandy. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Waddell family.